US fighter jets to fly over Georgetown today

Last Updated on Thursday, 9 May 2024, 21:41 by Writer

The United States (US) embassy said two military fighter jets, F/A-18/F Super Hornets, would fly over Georgetown on Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock.

“Today, at 2:00 pm, with collaboration and approval from the Government of Guyana, two U.S. Navy aircraft, F/A-18F Super Hornets, embarked on the USS George Washington, will conduct a Guyana Defence Force-coordinated and approved flyover of Georgetown and its surrounding areas,” the embassy said.

The US Embassy added that “members of the public are advised that this exercise builds upon our routine security cooperation and bilateral defense partnership with Guyana.

The American diplomatic mission in Georgetown said that as part of its worldwide defense mission, US Navy vessels routinely transit international waters all over the world conducting similar exercises and exchanges with partners and allies.

The flyover would come one day after US Marine Corps Major General, Julie Nethercot, U.S. Southern Command (SouthCom) Strategy, Policy, and Plans Director held discussions with GDF Chief-of-Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan during her May 6 to 8 visit to Guyana.

Last December, the US SouthCom and the GDF had conducted flight operations over Guyana, as part of efforts that were aimed at building upon routine engagement and operations to enhance security partnership between the United States and Guyana, and to strengthen regional cooperation. Also, in December 2023, the United States Army and the Florida National Guard had assessed the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) military communications network.