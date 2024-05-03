Ambassadors tipped for Brazil, Switzerland, European Union

Last Updated on Friday, 3 May 2024, 12:27 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana has appointed ambassadors to three of the world’s major countries- Brazil, Switzerland and the European Union (EU)- ending years of absence of top diplomatic representation there.

They are Professor Compton Bourne who has been tipped to be appointed as Ambassador to Brazil; Dr Leslie Ramsammy as Ambassador to Switzerland and Mr Sasenarine Singh as to the Kingdom of Belgium.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said Mr Singh would also be appointed as Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the European Union and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States and would be based in Brussels.

Dr Ramsammy, the Foreign Ministry said, would also assume responsibilities as Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

Dr Bourne, a former President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), will replace career diplomat, Ambassador George Talbot who served in Brasilia from 2016 to 2021. Mr Talbot is currently Guyana’s Ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Dr Ramsammy, a former Minister of Health and Minister of Agriculture, is currently an Advisor to the Minister of Health. He replaces Ambassador John ‘Deep’ Ford who was recalled in 2019.

Mr Singh, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Sugar Corporation, had a short stint with the Alliance For Change (AFC) before returning to the People’s Progressive Party.