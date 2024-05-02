ExxonMobil, RAMPS Logistics summoned to appear in court for alleged US$12.1 billion false customs declaration

Representatives of ExxonMobil Guyana and its customs brokerage company, RAMPS Logistics are now set to appear in the Georgetown Magistrates Court for allegedly falsifying customs declaration to the amount of US$12.1 billion for imports of oil well equipment and other supplies.

In the name of Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) Commissioner-General, Godfrey Statia, ExxonMobil has been charged with having “aused to be made and subscribed a false declaration to the Revenue Authority, contrary to 217 (1) (a) of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.

Particulars of the offence are that ExxonMobil on November 16, 2023 caused to be made and subscribed a false declaration to the Revenue Authority by causing the value declared on an invoice for a quantity of oil well equipment and supplies to be valued at USD$12,192,103,923.91.

Mr Statia has also filed a complaint against RAMPS Logistics Guyana Limited for having made an untrue declaration to the Revenue Authority, contrary to 217 (1) (c) of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01. The GRA is accusing that company of making an untrue declaration to the Revenue Authority for USD $12,192,103,923.91) for a quantity of oil well equipment and supplies listed on an invoice dated November 16, 2023.

ExxonMobil had last month informed GRA that the currency should have been in GUY$ but there was a typographical error. The company told the GRA that it did not lose any revenue from the transaction.

However , Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday disagreed, saying that it would affect the cost bank in the cost-oil/ profit oil agreement as well as government’s tax liabilities. Mr Jagdeo said he wanted the GRA to review all previously submitted invoices by ExxonMobil to ascertain whether there were similar discrepancies.