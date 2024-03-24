Guyana condemns deadly terrorist attack in Russia

Last Updated on Sunday, 24 March 2024, 10:09 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana on Sunday condemned the killing of more than 100 persons in a terrorist attack on a concert hall in Russia.

The Foreign Ministry said the Guyana government “strongly condemns” the attack at the venue in Krasnogorsk in the Moscow Region of the Russian in March 22, 2024.

Many others have been injured. “We hope that the injured will quickly recover,” the Guyana government said.

Expressing sincere condolences to the families of those whose loved ones perished in this dastardly attack, the Guyana government reiterated that it ‘will continue to advocate, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, for the scourge of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to be eradicated so that the citizens of the world can live in peace and security.”