School drop-out arrested for West Bank Demerara killing of youth

Last Updated on Thursday, 21 March 2024, 10:08 by Denis Chabrol

A school drop-out was arrested shortly after the killing of a 17-year old unemployed boy, and police are searching for another student who was allegedly involved in the homicide at Patentia, West Bank Demerara late Wednesday night.

Dead is 17-year old Aaron Bess of 234 Patentia. Investigators were informed that he was walking to a shop at about 9:30 PM when he was attacked by the duo in connection with an old grievance. “Enquiries disclosed that the deceased was walking from Two Field, heading to a nearby shop to make a purchase, when the suspects began pelting Bess with bottles and bricks due to an old misunderstanding,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The suspects are 16 and 17 years old and they are also from Patentia. Police described the 17-year old as a “school dropout” who has since been apprehended and is assisting the Police in the ongoing investigations.

Investigators were also informed that as Bess continued his journey, the suspects approached him, and one of the teens lashed him with a piece of steel and the other teen took out a knife from his waist and stabbed Bess several times. Police said he sustained wounds to his left upper chest, left lower stomach and right side neck

“As a result of the injuries, Bess fell to the ground, and the suspects made good their escape on foot,” police said.

The injured boy was then picked up by public-spirited citizens and escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

The body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home at Best Village, WCD, where it awaits a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.