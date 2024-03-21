Handyman at Lusignan auto sales company shot dead

Last Updated on Thursday, 21 March 2024, 22:25 by Denis Chabrol

A handyman was Thursday morning shot dead by a security guard, who is 20 years old, at an auto sales company at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, the Guyana Police Force said.

The dead man has been named as 19-year old Jared Jaganand of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

Police said the security guard, who is employed by Cerberus Security Service, has been arrested and the 12-gauge shotgun from which the ammunition was fired, five live rounds and one spent shell have been lodged.

Investigators said the incident occurred at 11:10 AM at Shaf Auto Sales located at Lot 157 Lusignan West, East Coast Demerara. The business is owned by a 27-year old man who resides in Canada and operated by his brother.

The businessman reportedly told police that at about 11:08 AM, he and his wife returned to the store after transacting business. On returning, he said they met the suspect on duty and the now-deceased teen seated in a chair, a short distance away from the Security Officer’s desk.

“The businessman said he and his wife proceeded to his office. A few minutes later they heard a loud explosion in the store. The businessman said he immediately exited his office where he saw the teen lying motionless on the ground with blood about the lower section of his body. The Security Officer told him Jared was shot,” police said in a statement.

Jared was picked up in an unconscious state and placed into a motor car, which is owned by Cerberus Security Service and taken to Woodlands Hospital where he was seen and examined by a Doctor and later succumbed.

Police said the incident was reported to Vigilance Police Station on at about 2:10 PM Thursday. Acting on information received, police said they went to Woodlands Hospital where the body was examined and a gunshot wound was seen on the upper left leg.

Several persons were questioned in the area and certain information was received.

The area was canvassed for CCTV cameras and several were seen affixed at the building.