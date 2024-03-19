US helping strengthen Guyana’s port security, fight drug trafficking, improve policing

Last Updated on Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 9:36 by Denis Chabrol

The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is set to assist Guyana in strengthening its port security that would see the two countries using fingerprints to track down suspects.

Under the agreement inked by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and US Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole D. Theriot, an FBI technical team would be deployed here to “support the Government’s ongoing efforts to enhance border security at major ports of entry throughout the country.” She said the team’s assistance would come at a time Guyana was upgrading “its Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System (IAFIS) at major ports throughout the country and ensure inter-operability with US law enforcement.”

“Port security is so critically important when you’re dealing with transnational organised crimes and so we’re really pleased to help bolster yours with this programme through the FBI,” she added.

The US is also poised to start Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) capacity-building training program to bolster Guyana’s counternarcotics capacity “to address the large amounts of cocaine transiting the country.”

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn asked for more international help to fight the drug scourge. “We want to continue to encourage our international partners in following on the lead of the United States of America in helping us to continue the fight against narcotics trafficking. The effects are invidious. They are more than we can handle by ourselves on our own and they have particularly negative effects on the development of Guyana and on the question of regional crime and security,” he said.

In terms of civilian policing, the US has decided to provide a new US$350,000 investment in Guyana under the “Better Police Readiness Program” implemented by the Pan American Development Foundation to support the Guyana Police Force’s ongoing implementation of its 2022-2026 Strategic Management Plan. Specifically, she said the US would work hand-in-hand with the GPF to improve training academy curriculum, enhance he GPF’s strategic management and planning, bolster the GPF’s forensic and crime scene investigation capabilities and train the GPF on crisis communications, hostage negotiations and best practices to engage vulnerable populations. “Together, our partnership will help pave the way for Guyana’s deeper integration into regional security cooperation. It will support a more inclusive criminal justice system and it will further attract international investment as Guyana rapidly grows, transforms and diversifies its economy,” she said.

Ambassador Theriot highlighted the United States’ commitment to support the Government’s objectives of building an inclusive, transparent, and more efficient criminal justice system. “The United States’ partnership with the Government of Guyana is based on mutual respect, collaboration, and friendship. Most importantly, our work together is rooted in our shared commitment to the rule of law, democracy, and human rights,” she was quoted as saying in a US embassy statement.

During the ceremony held on Monday, Ambassador Theriot announced an award of US$300,000 in bilateral funding assistance from the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). This award is part of U.S.-Guyana security cooperation under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) and an existing Letter of Agreement to better address shared security challenges.

Launched in 2010, the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) is a security cooperation partnership between the United States and 13 Caribbean countries, including Guyana. Through CBSI, the United States works to build Guyana and its Caribbean partners’ capacity to disrupt illicit trafficking and transnational crime to advance citizen security. As of 2024, the U.S. Government has committed more than $900 million in CBSI funding benefitting Guyana and Caribbean partners.

The Chancellor of the Judiciary, Chief Magistrate, Police Commissioner and the Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit were among those who witnessed the signing of the accord.