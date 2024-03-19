Pilot innocent of people trafficking charges

Last Updated on Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 22:24 by Denis Chabrol

A well-known Guyanese pilot has been found not guilty of trafficking in persons, after he was arraigned almost one year ago and placed on GY$1.3 million bail.

The Bartica Magistrate Court on Thursday March 14, 2024 found Mr Charles innocent of all Trafficking in Persons (TIP) charges leveled against him by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), he said in a statement.

Charles was on May 31, 2023 slapped with 16 counts of Trafficking in Persons charges.

On Thursday The Bartica Magistrate Court dismissed all charges due to insufficient evidence.

The businessman was quoted as saying that he trusted in the judiciary system and praised the court for being fair in its decision. He also expressed his gratitude for the timely manner in which the court handed down its decision.

Mr Charles also thanked his Attorney-at-Law, Sanjeev Datadin for doing an excellent job in representing him during the proceedings.

The pilot had maintained his innocence and although he is pleased that his lawyer was able to prove this in court, this has brought irreparable harm to both his reputation and business ventures here in Guyana and Internationally.

He said the charges had caused him and his family public embarrassment, especially his children who are studying abroad and locally

Due to this, the entrepreneur said he is considering all legal options going forward.