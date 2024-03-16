Juan Edghill wins defamation case against Anthony Vieira, CN Sharma

Last Updated on Saturday, 16 March 2024, 6:29 by Denis Chabrol

The High Court has ordered well-known public commentator, Anthony Vieira to pay Public Works Minister Juan Edghill GY$15 million for defamation that occurred 13 years ago on CNS TV6.

Chandra Narine Sharma, owner of CNSTV6, has also been ordered to pay Mr Edghill GY$250,000 for broadcasting the commentary on May 4, 2011. The court said that amount was for nominal damages since an apology and retraction were published and repeated and the commentary was taken off air after being aired only once.

“Despite the lengthy time taken for the conclusion of the case, the Honourable Bishop Juan Anthony Edghill is satisfied and vindicated with the ruling of the Court and intends to ensure that all steps are taken to enforce the terms of the said Orders of Court,” Mr Edghill said in a statement.

High Court Judge, Gino Persaud, in his decision handed down on March 14, 2024, also issued a permanent injunction restraining the Mr Vieira and Mr Sharma, their servants and/or agents from repeating or republishing the said or similar libel of or concerning Mr Edghill.

Mr Edghill had filed a defamation lawsuit against the duo, saying that the defamatory words had seriously damaged his reputation and caused him tremendous distress, embarrassment, public humiliation and ridicule.

Representing the Public Works Minister were Mr. Manoj Narayan and Ms. Chandanie Dyal, Attorneys-at-Law, of the law firm Mohabir A. Nandlall & Associates, Bhagwati Chambers,