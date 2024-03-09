Prison escapee allegedly kills man, mother in presence of 6-year old son

Last Updated on Saturday, 9 March 2024, 7:38 by Denis Chabrol

Police on Saturday said a prisoner, who escaped from the Mazaruni Prison last month, is the prime suspect in the murder of a man and his mother at Saxacalli Mission, Essequibo River.

Dead are driver, 49-year old David Gomes of D’urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown and his 75-year old mother Nellie Gomes. Police said the killings occurred between 5 PM and 8 PM Friday.

After the ordeal, David’s six-year 0ld son took his father’s phone and sent voice-notes to his father’s friends, police said. “The child also stated that he later saw the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and dealt his father several chops about his body. His grandmother (Nellie) went to his rescue and she was also dealt several chops about her body,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Convicted rapist, Akeem Wong, who escaped from the Mazaruni Prison last month, is the prime suspect whom the boy said escaped after he heard a boat engine. “The suspect then attempted to wash down the blood but he heard a boat approaching and he ran into some nearby bushes and made good his escape,” police added.

Investigations so far revealed that at around 10 AM Friday, the David Gomes, his son and his 75-year-old mother travelled to Saxacalli Mission to clean up their house and surroundings.

According to David’s 6-year-old son, at around 3 PM Friday the suspect went to their house at Saxacalli and asked for something to eat and directions.

Detectives were also informed that the suspect was given something to eat and he also imbibed vodka with David Gomes after which he spent some time at the location.

The child also stated that during the ordeal, the suspect was also chopped by Gomes.

The six-year-old said that after the ordeal he took his father’s cellular phone and sent a voice note to one of his father’s friends.

Police were als0 informed that prison escapee Akeem Wong was seen in the area at the location and is allegedly the person who committed the murders.

Detectives, according to the police force, observed that both of the deceased were chopped multiple times about their bodies, with both of them sustaining several chops to their heads.