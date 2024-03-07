OPINION: The PPP should adopt a Citizen Oriented approach to Security

Last Updated on Thursday, 7 March 2024, 14:11 by Denis Chabrol

By Retired Rear Admiral Dr Gary Best, LLB; LEC

The recent gruesome killings of two gold miners from Bartica at Arimu Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven is a stark reminder of ‘a State of insecurity’ in this PPP led Guyana. In other words, how insecure we all are under this PPP administration. More importantly, it is a reminder of a recent decade in Guyana of horrendous crimes and citizens fear due mainly to a PPP political philosophy of ‘domination and control’, fuelled by a state centric approach to internal security. The net effect felt by Guyana was a paralysis in social, economic, and political development. Of course, citizens do not want to return to that fearful and dangerous period.

In the state centric approach, security means the use of force by the State to manage threats to their autonomy and their domestic political order. This view of security clearly excludes the individual as the point of focus, an important factor necessary for security as opposed to ‘insecurity’. Consequently, the state centric approach does not focus on human security. Further, the state centric model replicates the colonial construct that kept us in chains, which is – the Government is above the law; the Police is the law; and the citizens are subject to the law. This is the asymmetric model, which is top down, power driven and anti-citizen. There is no doubt that the survival of Guyana requires a transition to a citizen-oriented/driven approach to security, which emphasises the individual as the point of focus.

Domination and control are so central to the PPP’s philosophy that all else pales into insignificance. Internal security is a zero-sum game for them, meaning the PPP see themselves as winners, and the rest of society as losers. The cost to the nation does not matter! What matters is domination and control, even though it is a dangerous and failed model. The natural end state of a political philosophy of domination and control is the establishment of a ‘security State’. Many will argue that’s exactly what occurred during the decade of horrendous crimes and citizens fear. Let’s not forget the infamous ‘phantom gang’ that roamed at large creating havoc in the nation.

The creation of a security state is achieved by usurping the powers of existing statutory security agencies in Guyana through the creation of parallel ones answerable to the political directorate. The Guyana Police Force and Guyana Defence Force come to mind with the PPP attempting to establish a ‘so called’ separate Regional Security Force to do police work, and a Border Patrol Unit to do defence work. Both of which were intended to be answerable to the PPP. As I pointed out in previous opinions, both were dangerous to the establishment of a secure Guyana. But, then again, when one reflects on the extra statutory units established during the decade of horrendous crimes and citizens fear that led to Guyana being described as a security state, it is difficult not to conclude that these recent PPP’s attempts are aimed at the same result. Management of the country by fear! In a security state, the State subjugates the citizens to the will of the government. Consequently, is the PPP attempting to set up a Security State?

Further, the Caribbean Human Development Report cautioned that a danger in voiceless security is the development of a “a paternalistic state security system whereby the state is not accountable to its citizens and, worse, whereby authoritarian tendencies are strengthened in the state security establishment, the political administration and among sections of the population.” Importantly, the establishment of a security state, the politics of domination and control, and the state centric approach to security is effective where the State provides less and less resources for human development. A simple reflection on the recent $G1.14 trillion Jagdeo budget with 60% allocated for infrastructure sets the stage for continued income inequalities, increased poverty, and increased asset inequalities. The government has to be mindful that there is a better model to the state centric approach to internal security which treats with the symptoms and not the root cause of insecurity. Hence its emphasis on guns and more guns, and bullets and more bullets.

The citizen oriented/driven security approach deals with root causes of insecurity. This should be the PPP’s approach. Its emphasis on the citizen as the point of focus aligns with the UN definition of human security, which is “… protecting vital freedoms… protecting people from critical and pervasive threats … creating systems that give people the building blocks of survival and dignity … [it means] freedom from want and freedom from fear….” This is exactly what the PPP/Jagdeo trillion-dollar budget does not address. Put another way, internal security of the citizenry occurs where there is a sustained integration of social, educational, cultural, economic, legal, political, and financial processes in order to provide continuous development of the citizens. In other words, the government must deliver to the citizens protection and empowerment. This is what will prevent more of the Bartica type gruesome murders.

The PPP must also be mindful that a citizen oriented oriented/driven approach to internal security will naturally unlock the required budgetary resources to keep the citizens safe, by reducing the frequency of security issues. Such a political/philosophical shift will address issues of settlement incursions and their direct threat to our citizens operating in the interior regions; fund the State’s total national defence policy by establishing living defence frontiers; reduce trafficking in persons; reduce the risk of its practitioners disrespecting citizens’ rights, stigmatizing and criminalizing them at the same time; transition to policing which requires an executive style of management instead of the traditional style of ‘steward’ and ‘commander’; encourage police officers to develop strategic and critical thinking skills; and for them to see their first loyalty to the citizens and the rule of law.

Insecurity in Guyana, particularly within our hinterland regions, will continue to increase if the PPP continues with its state centric approach.

Retired Rear Admiral Dr Gary Best is a former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force