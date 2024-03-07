No more sandpit licences – Jagdeo

Last Updated on Thursday, 7 March 2024, 19:20 by Denis Chabrol

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday announced that no more sandpit licences would be granted, leaving Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken and Deputy Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus’ plans to open such an operation in limbo.

“Let me make it clear that the government of Guyana has put a hold on all the sandpits,” he told a news conference.

Mr Jagdeo made known government’s position days after Mr Hicken and Mr Brutus’ intentions were made known in a public notice by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Vice President indicated that government’s decision was because a number of persons are living on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway without the right documentation and others have documents that are not part of the system, and government needs lands for the development of Silica City, a modern technology-smart upscale residential community. “We’re trying to get large tracts of land to do the Silica City on the highway so we want the land for public use, housing and development of new towns along the highway,” he said.

He said a number of sandpit owners have been “jacking up the prices”, prompting government to open up more public sandpits “so we’re not giving permission for no sandpit at this time.”

Touching specifically on the sandpit applications by Police Commissioner Hicken and Deputy Police Commissioner Brutus, he said, “the Government of Guyana’s position is clear. It’s not going to happen.” Mr Jagdeo added that the duo could have the land for agricultural use but not for sandmining.

There are 200 pending applications for mining sand, he said.

Asked whether members of the Police Force could engage in private business, the Vice President was not immediately sure.

The Police Act prohibits members of that civilian law enforcement agency from being involved in businesses unless they get permission from the Police Commissioner. The Police Act Chapter 16:01 prohibits members of the Force from engaging in business. The section states “a member of the Force may be discharged at any time if, without the consent of the Commissioner, he carries on any business or trade or holds any other office or employment for hire or gain”.

As late as 2022 , the Minister of Home Affairs is reported to have cautioned ranks about being involved in business. He was making reference to allegations that police own mini buses. Over the years, including recent years, junior ranks have been reminded repeatedly that they should not be involved in business as it’s against the law.