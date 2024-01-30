Electrical fire destroyed, damaged Corentyne buildings

Last Updated on Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 17:55 by Denis Chabrol

The fire that Monday morning destroyed one building and damaged two others at Springlands, Corentyne was of electrical origin, the Guyana Fire Service said Monday.

“The fire’s purported cause was the overheating of energized electrical appliances, resulting in arcing and sparking that ignited nearby combustible materials,” the GFS said of the blaze that occurred shortly after 9 AM.

The two-storey wooden building that housed an upholstery shop that was run by Mahendea Persaud and was owned by 54-year old Raymond Singh was destroyed.

The GFS said Rita’s Hotel and Bar, a three-storey building located at Lot 71 Springlands, Corentyne, Berbice and owned by 62-year-old Kamaldo Ootra, was also affected by the massive blaze. The GFS said radiated heat from the building of origin led to the destruction of the first and second floors, along with a wooden window on the southern side of the ground floor.

Also affected was a two-storey wooden and concrete building located at Lot G Springlands, Corentyne, Berbice owned by 68-year-old Chandkumar Hardyal. Various components on both floors of the building were affected, GFS said.