‘Izwe’ confesses to killing girlfriend, disposing body in shallow grave- police

Last Updated on Saturday, 20 January 2024, 18:08 by Denis Chabrol

Wanted murder suspect Shaquawn ‘Izwe$ Alleyne has confessed to investigators that he killed his girlfriend Shonette Dover, and then disposed of her body in a shallow grave, the Guyana Police Force said Saturday.

The murder suspect was captured in Suriname and arrived in Guyana Friday morning to face charges over the 2021 murder of his girlfriend.

On his arrival in Guyana yesterday, police said he was escorted to the police force’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in Georgetown.

The police force quoted Crime Chief , Assistant Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum as saying that Mr Alleyne confessed to investigators that he killed Dover. He also implicated the sister of Dover to the extent that she assisted in the disposal of her body in a shallow grave.