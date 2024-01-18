Guyana govt to ask for more info about situation at Caribbean Development Bank

Last Updated on Thursday, 18 January 2024, 18:51 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana government would be seeking an official explanation from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) about what is going on at that Barbados-headquartered financial institution after news surfaced that a number of officials were sent on leave, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said Thursday.

“We’re going to try to find out a bit more about what is going on and from official sources,” he said when asked by Demerara Waves Online News. Asked whether he was worried that Guyana, as a borrowing member, was not informed, Mr Jagdeo believed that the delay might be a “timing issue” and said the first information that surfaced was due to media leaks.

The Caribbean Media Corporation’s Caribbean News Agency on Wednesday quoted unnamed sources as saying that senior CDB officials were on administrative leave.

The CDB late Wednesday night stopped short of confirming that there were problems which it described as an “internal issue”. “Caribbean Development Bank acknowledges an ongoing administrative process involving the President. The Bank will not be making any further comments on this internal matter at this time,” the bank said.

First confirmation that something was amiss at the CDB came on Wednesday when the bank tersely announced that its annual press conference that was scheduled for January 23, 2024 would now be held on February 20, 2024.

A CDB spokeswoman had on Wednesday only maintained that the press conference was “rescheduled” but declined to say whether senior bank officials were sent on leave or asked to go on leave.

CDB said the news conference was expected to focus on recommendations on how CDB intends to harness regional and international alliances to broker new partnerships for holistic and inclusive development, an overview of CDB’s strategies for resource mobilisation, a review of 2023 regional economic performance and the forecast for 2024, results of CDB-supported projects implemented in 2023, and a preview of planned projects, rationale and expected outcomes for 2024.

Journalists were also invited to schedule one-on-one interviews with the presenters, which will take place immediately following the News Conference.Dr Leon was in Guyana last week when he met with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairman, Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali and CARICOM Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett.