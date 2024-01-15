GY$20 million worth marijuana seized, two arrested

Last Updated on Monday, 15 January 2024, 12:07 by Denis Chabrol

A man and a woman were Monday arrested by agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) in connection with the discovery and seizure of GY$20 million worth of marijuana at Block 1, Unity, Hubu, Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

CANU said the 102 “brick-like parcels” of marijuana weighing 55.2 kilogrammes were in several large bags at a house at Hubu occupied by 39-year old Latchman “Jack” Sankar. A woman, 36-year old Sanya ‘Sheena’ Ramrattan of Sisters Village West Bank Demerara, who was there, was also arrested.

The two are believed to be in a relationship according to a CANU source.