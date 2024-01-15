https://i0.wp.com/demerarawaves.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/728x90px_Guyana-Customer-Service-min.jpg!

GY$20 million worth marijuana seized, two arrested

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News Monday, 15 January 2024, 12:07 0

Last Updated on Monday, 15 January 2024, 12:07 by Denis Chabrol

Latchman “Jack” Sankar and Sanya ‘Sheena’ Ramrattan and the marijuana that CANU said was found in their possession

A man and a woman were Monday arrested by agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) in connection with the discovery and seizure of GY$20 million worth of marijuana at Block 1, Unity, Hubu, Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

CANU said the 102 “brick-like parcels” of marijuana weighing 55.2 kilogrammes were in several large bags at a house at Hubu occupied by 39-year old Latchman “Jack” Sankar. A woman, 36-year old Sanya ‘Sheena’ Ramrattan of Sisters Village West Bank Demerara, who was there, was also arrested.

The two are believed to be in a relationship according to a CANU source.

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2024 | Website developed by GxMedia.