Response to post in Mr Jermaine Figueira’s name

Last Updated on Saturday, 13 January 2024, 20:22 by Denis Chabrol

Attention was on Saturday, 13th January, 2024 drawn to the posting of an utterance titled “Setting the record straight: I was caught off guard in Denis Chabrol’s scheming tactics” in the name of opposition APNU+AFC parliamentarian, Jermaine Figueira on Village Voice.

The fact of the matter is as follows:

Following the PNCR and Opposition Leader, Mr Aubrey Norton’s explanation for reshuffling his Shadow Cabinet and in particular his rationale for replacing Mr Figueira as Shadow Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Mr Chabrol reached out to Mr Figueira for a reaction and the way forward for him.

Questions were posed to Mr Figueira on WhatsApp. He responded by the same means.

In response to Mr Chabrol’s article, Mr Figueira said he was being “sarcastic” in his responses to the questions. Mr Chabrol also told Mr Figueira that he reported what he (Figueira) said at “face value” in response to “pointed and direct questions.”

Unlike Mr Figueira, Mr Chabrol and Demerara Waves Online News’ content are not influenced by any of his or anyone else’s perceived or imaginary political loyalty or preference. The news remains the news. Those who do or utter are self-accountable for what is published in keeping with journalistic independence and ethics.

For ease of reference and accuracy, here is the unedited WhatsApp interaction between Mr Figueira and Mr Chabrol immediately before and after the article.

[1/11, 7:45 PM] DemeraraWaves Online News: 1. What do you make of the reasons advanced today by Mr Norton for choosing Ms Flue-Bess to be Shadow Minister of Culture,Youth and Sport? (As reported here: https://demerarawaves.com/2024/01/11/activist-oriented-qualified-nima-flue-bess-replaces-jermaine-figueira-as-shadow-culture-youth-and-sport-minister-norton/)

2. What’s next for you politically? Leaving PNCR or will work hard through your party for Region 10?

3. Have you received any indications that the decision to remove you from the Shadow Cabinet will be reviewed and favourably considered?

[1/11, 9:18 PM] DemeraraWaves Online News: Good evening Sir. Just a kind reminder about the questions

[1/11, 9:19 PM] Jermaine Figueira: Question why you use my worst picture in your reporting on me bro

[1/11, 9:20 PM] Jermaine Figueira: Will you shorten my response to your questions?

[1/11, 9:21 PM] DemeraraWaves Online News: News reports do not guarantee verbatim reproduction of statements/ responses. I will reflect the responses as far as possible.

[1/11, 9:21 PM] DemeraraWaves Online News: Please send a pic of your choice

[1/11, 9:22 PM] DemeraraWaves Online News: or pics I can use from time to time

[1/11, 9:24 PM] Jermaine Figueira: He is absolutely correct in every regard, no one has ever been this astute and pointed in their analysis of my performance in this portifolio. He is on the ball as usual and it a clear demonstration of his grassroots political wits. He knows what he is doing and by the reaction of the base and on the various social media plattform, he is the man with the winning plan. What ever he said he is correct.

I am confident my colleague will do her best and I will be at her disposal to help and assist in what ever way for her to succeed, so she will not be put to such an eurodite analysis and assesment of her performance from our leader.

I will continue what I have been doing, serving the people of my constituence with distinction, bringing to them the best representation than any of my predecessors. I am the peoples MP in my constituency, for I deal with all people irrespective of their political afflication, ethnicity or religion, rich or poor. So yes, I will always strive to be better in the deliver of my service and representation of our people.

3. I writing my fellow central executive committee members was on the advice of very senior members of the party who strongly felt such a decision was not warranted and they felt that is the direction I should have taken. It was never about the position for me, I have never fought for any position in my party because that comes and go. If I wanted a position I availed myself and the party comrades made their choice if it was in an elected post. If it was a selected postion, the leadership made their choice. I came into this world with nothing and will leave with nothing but it was more of the disrespectful approach to how it was done. I am ok with this matter not being reverse, me and nema cool. But we much have a serious discussion going forward on the approach of how we treat and engage fellow comrades with a greater appreciation for respect in our affairs going forward.

[1/11, 9:26 PM] DemeraraWaves Online News: Thank you Sir.

[1/11, 9:26 PM] DemeraraWaves Online News: and you are remaining with the PNCR?

[1/11, 9:27 PM] DemeraraWaves Online News: Thank you for pics

[1/11, 9:28 PM] Jermaine Figueira: You sending me somewhere

[1/11, 9:30 PM] DemeraraWaves Online News: I do not have such ambition or ability. It is a straight question. (when Raphael, Khemraj, Moses, Ralph, Henry Jeffrey and Sheila fell out with their parties they went with other political organisations)

[1/11, 9:32 PM] DemeraraWaves Online News: I am just looking for a straight or precise response. That’s all. No sending or bringing

[1/11, 9:37 PM] Jermaine Figueira: My action is not going to be influence by theirs. What was done was disrespectful thats all. No leaders position is lasting, I am a testament to this reality. Change is the only thing that is constant

[1/11, 9:38 PM] DemeraraWaves Online News: thank you

[1/12, 3:31 PM] Jermaine Figueira: Your article headline is very misleading

[1/12, 3:34 PM] DemeraraWaves Online News: how can it be when you are quoted directly as saying so…

[1/12, 3:35 PM] DemeraraWaves Online News: “He is absolutely correct in every regard; no one has ever been this astute and pointed in their analysis of my performance in this portfolio. He is on the ball, as usual, and it a clear demonstration of his grassroots political wits,”

“I am confident my colleague will do her best and I will be at her disposal to help and assist in what ever way for her to succeed, so she will not be put to such an erudite analysis and assessment of her performance from our leader,”

[1/12, 3:36 PM] Jermaine Figueira: I was being sarcastic and you knew that

[1/12, 3:36 PM] DemeraraWaves Online News: well, to be honest NO… ! I took your words at face value in response to my pointed and direct questions

[1/12, 3:37 PM] Jermaine Figueira: Really! You of all people could not see the sarcasm wow!

[1/12, 3:37 PM] Jermaine Figueira: 9k

[1/12, 3:37 PM] Jermaine Figueira: Ok