Updated: US Defense Chief for Western Hemisphere visiting Guyana

Last Updated on Monday, 8 January 2024, 11:20 by Denis Chabrol

The U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for the Western Hemisphere at the U.S. Department of Defense, Daniel P. Erikson will travel to Guyana from January 8 – 9, as the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) continues to boost its capacity in the context of regional stability, the American Embassy here said.

“It signifies the importance of the bilateral defense and security partnership as the GDF continues to grow, in the short-term with robust military to military engagements, and in the long-term as the nation continues to modernize its defense institutions,” the US mission said in a statement.

President Irfaan Ali on Monday morning told Demerara Waves Online News that the talks with Mr Erikson are part of an ongoing engagement with the US as well as other defence partners including France, Britain and the Caribbean Regional Security System (RSS). “I made it very clear that we have a robust partnership with the US and with other partners and the Guyana Defence Force is working ahead of pace, I would say, in building o0ut this relationship, in building out this structure,” he said, adding that there would be massive training opportunities, integration and consolidation of capabilities and joint activities in “enhancing national and regional security.”

During his tw0-day visit, Mr Erikson is scheduled to meet with the Government of Guyana, GDF, and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders to discuss the U.S. defense and security partnership with Guyana and regional partners. His visit to Guyana is his first trip overseas in 2024 and

In his capacity, DASD Erikson is responsible for U.S. defense and security policy for the 34-nation region that encompasses Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and South and Central America.

The US Embassy added that his visit to Guyana underscores the continued importance the United States places on the U.S. —Guyana bilateral defense and security partnership in support of regional stability.

Last month, the US Southern Command and the GDF held joint flight operations. The US Army and the Florida National Guard have assessed the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) military communications network, and its emerging threats in the cyber and 5G domains.

The United States says it continues to work closely with its allies around the world to strengthen alliances and partnerships by improving interoperability, deepening information-sharing and planning and conducting complex joint and combined exercises.