UG calls in police about fake Facebook post

Last Updated on Sunday, 7 January 2024, 17:13 by Denis Chabrol

The University of Guyana (UG) om Sunday said it reported to police the existence of fake Facebook pòst in the name of that tertiary institution.

A senior UG official told Demerara Waves Online News that a report was made to the Guyana Police Force at 11.41 am. “They have replied to say they are actively working on it,” the official said. Another official said reports were also made to Facebook.

The fake post is dated January 5, 2024 and is supposedly on a Facebook page named Online Life. However, when one clicks directly on Online Life the fake post offering UG courses is not seen.

UG, in a statement, emphasised that that post is “fake” and not associated with the instiution.

UG informed the public that its official website is www.uog.edu.gy. “Allofficial information about UG can be fact checked there. If it is not there then it is fake,” UG said.

“The University has flagged this page and its with the University of Guyana. Person’s are asked not to be tricked into divulging their contacts or personal information since this site might capture and use your information for criminal purposes,” the instiution added.