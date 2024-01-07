Internet Radio

GDF officer for US training in military aviation

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Defence, News Sunday, 7 January 2024, 12:47 0

Last Updated on Sunday, 7 January 2024, 12:47 by Denis Chabrol

Lt. Kevin Wills (centre) with representatives of the United States

An airman of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Air Corps will participate in a 17-month long course in the United States to increase his knowledge and proficiency in the field of military aviation, the American Embassy here said at the weekend.

Lt. Kevin Wills’ participation in the course reflects the GDF’s deep commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting the nation’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, the Embassy said.
According to the US Embassy, Mr Wills’ participation in the course also highlights the close partnership between the US an Guyana and both nation’s commitment to regional stability.
The US Southern Command and the GDF recently participated in joint flight operations over Guyana’s air space.

Stand-alone Airport Delay Map

Find us on Facebook

Archives

January 2024
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2024 | Website developed by GxMedia.