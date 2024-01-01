“Robust road safety and traffic management plan” to reduce road deaths- President

Last Updated on Monday, 1 January 2024, 1:48 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Monday- New Year’s Day 2024- announced that steps would be taken to reduce the number of traffic accidents on Guyana’s roads, even as a number of traffic offences are committed just outside State House and the Police Headquarters at least weekly.

In his New Year’s Message, Dr Ali said the carnage on Guyana’s roads “will be greeted with a robust road safety and traffic management plan.”

“I intend to have a national conversation on this issue within the coming days, out of that conversation, new laws, regulations and technology will be implemented to stop the carnage on our roads,” he said.

More than 170 persons have lost their lives in road accidents and incidents during 2023.

The violation of traffic laws occurs almost weekly, occurs virtually at the doorsteps of State House, the President’s official residence, where numerous motorcyclists, many of them without helmets, speed up and down Main Street. Many of them also ‘wheely’ past State House in full view of policemen stationed there. The motorcyclists also speed past the Guyana Police Force’s headquarters on those very days with impunity.

Most windows and windscreens of privately-owned vehicles belonging to or being driven by presidential guards- members of the Guyana Police Force- are also heavily tinted and are parked outside State House on Main Street and Carmichael Street. The tinting of windows greater than 65 percent is prohibited under Section 19 (1) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Regulations, Chapter 51:02.

Guyana more than one year ago tightened the laws governing the consumption of alcohol by motorists, but that category of road users has found ways to circumvent the enforcement of that law by using other transportation to get to their vehicles parked some distance away from places where such beverages are consumed.

Pedestrians in many areas of Georgetown are also finding it increasingly difficult to use pavements as vehicles park on them or they are taken over by vendors and a number of store-owners.

Speeding minibuses are also a major concern for commuters who face the grim possibility of being ordered to leave those vehicles, ignored or abused by drivers and conductors if they voice concern. The lengthy period for trial of violators of traffic laws is also a major disincentive for members of the public to report speeding and the consumption of alcohol and use of narcotics by bus operators.