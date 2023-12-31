Man chopped to death after attacking brothers-in-law

Last Updated on Sunday, 31 December 2023, 10:54 by Denis Chabrol

A 56-year-old man of Wismar, Linden was Saturday afternoon chopped to death but not before slashing his brothers-in-law several times after they went to rescue their sister and her children from their home. the Guyana Police Force said Sunday.

Dead is John Jones of Block 22 Squatting Area, Wismar. Investigators said his body was found lying at the back of his yard, with several chop wounds about.

The two suspects in Jones’ killing are his brothers-in-law, a labourer, 43, and a driver,53, b0th of Prosville, Wismar who are the brothers of Jones’ wife, Tracy.

Though John Jones and his brothers-in-law never really had any problems before, police said that on Saturday afternoon, the victim and his wife were having a misunderstanding, which resulted in an argument. Police said the woman called her brothers to go and take her and her three children away from the home.

“The two suspects arrived and entered the yard, where Jones was waiting with two cutlasses in his hands. He immediately attacked the two suspects. He dealt one of the suspects a chop to the back of his head and dealt the other suspect a chop to the right side of his face. A scuffle then ensued between Jones and the suspects, one of whom relieved him of a cutlass and dealt Jones several chops on his body,” the Guyana Police Force added.

The woman and and her three children ran away, police said.

Police said one of the suspects went to the Wismar Police Station, where he reported the matte and was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he is currently receiving medical attention. The other suspect reportedly entered a taxi and went to the Linden Hospital complex, where he was seen by a doctor and admitted as a patient, “with his condition being listed as serious”, police said.