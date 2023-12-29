Training Instructor charged with assaulting ex partner

Last Updated on Friday, 29 December 2023, 18:32 by Denis Chabrol

A 41-year-old man was Friday arraigned for assaulting his now ex-partner at his Wortmanville, Georgetown home and was granted GY$20,000 bail.

Magistrate Dylon Bess also ordered the accused, Charles Kurleigh Louis of 39 Norton Street to return to court on February 2, 2024 for statements.

He is charged with assaulting Adel Amanda Persaud at Lot 39 Norton Street, Wortmanville.

Mr Louis is being represented by Attorney-at-Law, Patrice Henry who said he is not a flight risk, he is the training instructor at Correia Group of Companies, single and has an impeccable reputation.