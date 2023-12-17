Ahead of criminal sentence, Suriname’s former President Bouterse asks supporters to remain calm

Last Updated on Sunday, 17 December 2023, 10:07 by Denis Chabrol

by Ivan Cairo



PARAMARIBO – Ex-army leader and ex-president of Suriname, Desi Bouterse, called on his supporters Saturday evening during a party meeting in the run-up to the final verdict in the criminal case into the controversial murders of December 8, 1982, to keep calm. At the same time, he called for the judge to “use his mind” when ruling next Wednesday. Bouterse, who was commander of the Surinamese army and de facto government leader of Suriname at the time of the murders, is the main suspect in this criminal case. He then ordered soldiers to arrest sixteen critics of his regime and transfer them to Fort Zeelandia, where the headquarters of the National Army was at the time. Fifteen of those arrested, including journalists, trade union leaders, lawyers, entrepreneurs, university teachers and soldiers, were then shot dead by soldiers. Only the late union leader Fred Derby survived the massacre. In November 2019, Bouterse was sentenced in absentia by the Court Martial to a prison term of 20 years. Four co-suspects, all ex-military, were also convicted.



The ex-army leader appealed against his conviction, but was again sentenced to 20 years’ unconditional prison sentence when this case was heard again. He appealed against that verdict again and the co-suspects also appealed against their conviction. Bouterse has always stated that he is innocent. At the time, he did claim political responsibility for the murders, because he was the head of government at the time. Bouterse came to power in a military coup on February 25, 1980 and governed Suriname from then until November 1987, when his newly founded political party, NDP, lost the elections dramatically. In 2010 and again in 2015, he was elected president of Suriname after democratic elections.



During the party meeting on Saturday evening, Bouterse warned of the possible consequences of a final conviction on Wednesday. He indicated that he will go to the courtroom to listen to what the court has to say. His supporters, who came in the thousands, shouted en masse that he should stay at home that day and not go to the court hearing. Followers carried banners with slogans such as ‘We support you’ and chanted slogans such as ‘Free Bouta! Free Bouta!’. A woman from the audience who had the opportunity to say something to her leader said: “Boss Bouta, you’re not going anywhere! If they want, let them come to your home to arrest you. We want to see that!”



In January this year, the Public Prosecution Service again demanded a 20-year prison sentence for Bouterse, but this time with immediate imprisonment if the Court of Justice convicts him. According to the NDP leader, this is a “political process” instigated by former colonizer the Netherlands to eliminate him. He reiterated that the 15 men shot dead in 1982 were preparing a foreign invasion to overthrow his government. If the mercenary invasion had occurred, there would have been more civilian casualties than military casualties, he said.



Suriname is now anxiously awaiting the verdict next Wednesday. The government is seriously taking into account unrest from his supporters if Bouterse is convicted. Last week, a highly confidential report, a police threat assessment, detailing which people or groups could potentially cause social unrest, was leaked and went viral on social media. Both the Minister of Justice and Police and President Chandrikapersad Santokhi have strongly condemned the leaking of the report in which various security scenarios are presented. Authorities have announced an in-depth investigation into the document’s leak.