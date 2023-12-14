Irfaan Ali tells CARICOM leaders again no “discussion, negotiation or deliberation” on Guyana-Venezuela border controversy ; Maduro-Ali to meet

Last Updated on Thursday, 14 December 2023, 13:56 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali, in a meeting with several Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday ruled out any “discussion, negotiation or deliberation” with Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro later in the day.

Accompanied by Attorney General Anil Nandlall, Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Elisabeth Harper, Dr Ali made it clear that he would not be talking with Mr Maduro about the border controversy and that it would remain with the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Guyana has asked the ICJ to determine the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Tribunal Award that established the land boundary between Guyana and Venezuela, after decades of objection based on memorandum by a junior lawyer to the tribunal that there had been an alleged collusion.

President Maduro arrived in an aircraft with a slogan saying “Essequibo is Ours” while President Ali is wearing a wrist band, tiepin and lapel pin with the map of Guyana.

Following is the full statement by President Ali’s Office.

Office of the President Statement:

In the first phase of the engagement at Argyle Airport St. Vincent & the Grenadines, President Ali met with a number of CARICOM heads

where he made a presentation reiterating our fundamental position in accepting the invitation to participate in the engagement i.e. that the border controversy with which the International Court of Justice is not up for discussion, negotiation or deliberation..

Guyana’s position is and will remain that the controversy must be resolved at and by the ICJ. President Ali reminded CARICOM that the referral of this matter to the ICJ is consistent with and pursuant to the Geneva Agreement.

President Ali further reiterated emphatically that Guyana’s only intention is to pursue a course that will secure and ensure peace and stability in our region and respect for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity .

President Ali also noted the consistency of CARICOM’s position that all parties must abide by International Law, respect the outcome of the ICJ process and desist from the threat/ or use of force.

President Ali made it clear to CARICOM Heads that matters consequential have nothing to do with the ICJ case or matters connected therewith.

In the 2nd phase of the talks President Ali and President Maduro will meet across the table with CARICOM, CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean Countries), Brazil and UN observers.