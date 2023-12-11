US Army assesses GDF’s military communications network

Last Updated on Monday, 11 December 2023, 11:54 by Denis Chabrol

The United States Army and the Florida National Guard have assessed the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) military communications network, the American Embassy here said.

That assessement was conducted from December 5 to 7, according to the US Embassy, as part of the United States’ and Guyana’s continuing military-to-military partnership.

The US said the engagement which also included interagency personnel met with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to assess its emerging threats in the cyber and 5G domains.

“The participants discussed how the GDF has made significant progress in implementing recommendations from the assessment to improve their cyber security posture.

The U.S. representatives and GDF reaffirmed their mutual commitment to collaborate on countering threats in the cyber domain and discussed how the next engagement can build on the success of this week’s conference. The meeting built on the baseline cyber assessment conducted in March 2023,” the Embassy added.

Following USSOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Laura Richardson’s visit to Guyana in July 2023, the United States and Guyana agreed to increase cooperation in the cyber domain.