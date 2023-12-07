US military to conduct flight operations in Guyana’s airspace

Last Updated on Thursday, 7 December 2023, 9:20 by Denis Chabrol

The United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) will Thursday conduct flight operations within Guyana, in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the American Embassy here announced.

“This exercise builds upon routine engagement and operations to enhance security partnership between the United States and Guyana, and to strengthen regional cooperation,” the US embassy here said.

The arrival of US soldiers from SOUTHCOM comes less than one week after President Irfaan Ali announced that the GDF has contacted SOUTHCOM in response to several steps by Venezuela, including the declaration of Guyana’s Essequibo county, as one of its defence zones and that foreign companies have been given a three-month ultimatum to leave concessions that had been awarded by Guyana.

In addition to Thursday’s exercise, the US Embassy said USSOUTHCOM would continue its collaboration with the GDF in the areas of “disaster preparedness, aerial and maritime security, and countering transnational criminal organizations.”

“The U.S. will continue its commitment as Guyana’s trusted security partner and promoting regional cooperation and interoperability,” the American embassy said.

GDF Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan remarked that Guyana would receive foreign aerial support on Thursday to assist with a search and rescue operation for a GDF helicopter that disappeared over a thickly forested and mountainous area in Essequibo about 30 miles east of the border with Venezuela. “We’ll see additional assets being deployed as is necessary….We’ll have it from our partners,” he said.

Guyana, as part of the Caribbean’s Regional Security System, participates in and has hosted annual Exercise Tradewinds.