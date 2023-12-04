InterCaribbean prepares to fly to Eugene F. Correia ‘Ogle’ Airport

Last Updated on Monday, 4 December 2023, 18:00 by Denis Chabrol

InterCaribbean Airways is poised to begin flying to the Eugene F. Correia ‘Ogle’ International Airport in Guyana for the first time with the acquisition of more ATR planes, according to the carrier’s Founder and Chairman, Lyndon Gardiner.

“Now that we’re importing more and more ATRs, we’re certainly looking at how we expand our service into Ogle,” he said in a recent interview with Barbados Today’s Rawle Toney.

He also said that the Turks and Caicos-headquartered InterCaribbean Airways was also responding to “a lot of our customers’ preference to travel through the Ogle Airport. “Going forward, we will be operating at Ogle,” Mr Gardiner said.

He added that InterCaribbean Airways would “likely” continue to fly to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport which caters for more international passengers and Ogle more of the regional passengers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Barbados Today reported at the weekend that InterCaribbean has established a multi-million-dollar cutting-edge Flight Support System in Barbados, its southern Caribbean hub, partly with the aim of reducing flight delays. “I think Barbados being a Southern Caribbean hub, we needed to fix the service issues that we had in Barbados and, in doing so, the service we give in the other islands is going to be better, because a lot of times the plane leaves here late [and] we’re unable to complete missions in other islands,” he said.

Earlier this year, passengers in Guyana and Antigua had complained bitterly about the repeated prolonged delays in flights.

Flight Support Barbados is employing more than 50 persons in that major Caribbean tourist destination.

InterCaribbean Airways began flying to Guyana in November, 2021.