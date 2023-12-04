GDF searching for missing vessel with four-man crew

Last Updated on Monday, 4 December 2023, 10:16 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Monday said its Coast Guard Search and Rescue teams were escalating their daily sea patrols in search of a fishing vessel, ASEYAH One, and its four-man crew that went missing almost one month ago.

“Operations have been concentrated within Guyana’s maritime space, spanning from the Demerara River to the Waini River mouth, covering the maritime boundary in the North West Region. Vessel operations have also extended to target the shoreline within our territorial waters,” the GDF said.

The GDF said the fishing vessel, along with its four crew members, was last seen on November 16, 2023, departing to assist a distressed vessel. “Notably, the distressed vessel has since safely returned to port,” the defence force added.

The GDF said to date, the vessel patrols have covered an extensive area, a little over 9,000 square nautical miles. Concurrently, the defence force said its Coast Guard has alerted its Caribbean counterparts through the Regional Security System (RSS) to be vigilant for any possible sightings. In a collaborative effort, the GDF said vessels operating in the region, including the Transport and Harbour Department MV Barima (North West Ferry), have been placed on high alert to keep a watchful eye for the missing vessel.

In accordance with the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), the GDF said its Coast Guard’s highest priority is the safety of the crew aboard the missing vessel.

The GDF said its Coast Guard remains dedicated to the search and rescue mission, deploying all available resources and collaborating with regional partners to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated effort. Regular updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.