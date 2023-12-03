Ali calls on Venezuelans not to participate in plan to seize Essequibo/ Alí llama a los venezolanos a no participar en plan para apoderarse del Esequibo

As Venezuelans were voting in Sunday’s referendum, President Irfaan Ali issued an open appeal to Venezuelans not to be part of a plan to seize Guyana’s Essequibo county in clear violation of international law.

“I want to speak directly to the Venezuelan people. We are your neighbours and we are taught to love our neighbours as we love ourselves. Long after this controversy, we will live together as neighbours. You have to determine within yourselves whether you want to be part of a system that runs afoul of international law,” he said.

The Nicolas Maduro administration is also seeking a formal popular stamp of approval of Nicolas Maduro’s decision not to recognise the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as a means of settling the dispute over the 160,000 square kilometre area.

But the Guyanese Leader, while saying he did not want to get involved in its internal politics and policymaking, again called on Venezuela to respect the ICJ’s order that Venezuela must not do anything pending a final decision in the case which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute, whereby Guyana administers and exercises control over that area. “I want to advise Venezuela that this is an opportunity for them to show maturity, an opportunity for them to show responsibility…and in allowing the rule of law to work and to determine the outcome of this controversy,” he said on Facebook Live.

In apparent reference to President Maduro, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino, President urged them to stop spewing inflammatory expressions. “I would also ask those in leadership and those with responsibility in Venezuela to avoid the type of narrative and propaganda and the type of language that would instill fear and push fear in the population both in Venezuela and in Guyana,” he said.

Backed by Guyana’s collective diplomatic efforts, Dr Ali again expressed confidence that Guyana’s border would remains intact. “Our vigilance will be enhanced but we are working around the clock to ensure that our borders remain intact and the people and our country remain safe,” he said.

Brazilian soldiers have already been deployed to an area on the Venezuela-Brazil border after receiving intelligence that Venezuela wanted to invade Guyana from that point.

Meanwhile, President Ali released pictures showing that he met with the President of Cuba, Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel and and Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent on the Venezuela/Guyana Border controversy. “The President reinforced Guyana’s commitment to regional peace and the rule of law. Dr Ali urged Cuba to join CARICOM in calling for commitment from Venezuela to maintain the region as a zone of peace,” the President said.

Cuba, and St Vincent and the Grenadines enjoy very close relations with the Maduro government. Guyana was among the first Caribbean countries that had established diplomatic relations with Cuba in 1972, in clear defiance of the United States.

The Commonwealth, Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organisation of American States have all called on Venezuela to comply with the ICJ ruling.

Mientras los venezolanos votaban en el referéndum del domingo, el presidente Irfaan Ali hizo un llamado abierto a los venezolanos para que no fueran parte de un plan para apoderarse del condado de Esequibo en Guyana, en clara violación del derecho internacional.

“Quiero hablar directamente al pueblo venezolano. Somos sus vecinos y se nos enseña a amar a nuestros vecinos como nos amamos a nosotros mismos. Mucho después de esta controversia, viviremos juntos como vecinos. Tienen que determinar dentro de sí mismos si quieren ser parte de un sistema que va en contra del derecho internacional”, afirmó.

La administración de Nicolás Maduro también está buscando un sello popular formal de aprobación de la decisión de Nicolás Maduro de no reconocer a la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) como medio para resolver la disputa sobre el área de 160.000 kilómetros cuadrados.

Pero el líder guyanés, aunque dijo que no quería involucrarse en su política interna ni en la formulación de políticas, volvió a llamar a Venezuela a respetar la orden de la CIJ de que Venezuela no debe hacer nada hasta que se tome una decisión final en el caso que modifique la situación que actualmente vive. prevalece en el territorio en disputa, por el cual Guyana administra y ejerce control sobre esa área. “Quiero advertir a Venezuela que esta es una oportunidad para que demuestren madurez, una oportunidad para que demuestren responsabilidad… y para permitir que el Estado de derecho funcione y determine el resultado de esta controversia”, dijo en Facebook. Vivir.

En aparente referencia al presidente Maduro, a la vicepresidenta Delcy Rodríguez y al ministro de Defensa, Vladimir Padrino, el presidente los instó a dejar de lanzar expresiones incendiarias. “También pediría a los líderes y a los responsables en Venezuela que eviten el tipo de narrativa y propaganda y el tipo de lenguaje que infundiría miedo e impulsaría el miedo en la población tanto en Venezuela como en Guyana”, dijo.

Respaldado por los esfuerzos diplomáticos colectivos de Guyana, el Dr. Ali expresó nuevamente su confianza en que la frontera de Guyana permanecerá intacta. “Nuestra vigilancia se intensificará, pero estamos trabajando día y noche para garantizar que nuestras fronteras permanezcan intactas y que la gente y nuestro país permanezcan seguros”, afirmó.

Los soldados brasileños ya han sido desplegados en un área en la frontera entre Venezuela y Brasil después de recibir información de que Venezuela quería invadir Guyana desde ese punto.

Mientras tanto, el presidente Ali publicó fotografías que muestran que se reunió con el presidente de Cuba, Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel y el primer ministro Dr. Ralph Gonsalves de San Vicente sobre la controversia fronteriza entre Venezuela y Guyana. “El Presidente reforzó el compromiso de Guyana con la paz regional y el Estado de derecho. El Dr. Ali instó a Cuba a unirse a CARICOM para pedir el compromiso de Venezuela para mantener la región como una zona de paz”, dijo el Presidente.

Cuba y San Vicente y las Granadinas disfrutan de relaciones muy estrechas con el gobierno de Maduro. Guyana fue uno de los primeros países caribeños que establecieron relaciones diplomáticas con Cuba en 1972, en claro desafío a Estados Unidos.

La Commonwealth, la Comunidad del Caribe (CARICOM) y la Organización de Estados Americanos han pedido a Venezuela que cumpla con el fallo de la CIJ.