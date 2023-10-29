Suspected ATM scammers arrested; US bank card, New York Medicaid card seized

Last Updated on Sunday, 29 October 2023, 11:14 by Denis Chabrol

Three persons were early Sunday morning arrested for allegedly attempting to scam a number of Automatic Teller Machines (ATM), police said.

The Guyana Police Force said at about 12:15 Sunday morning detectives from its Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters arrested the woman and two men who scammers who were under surveillance after a report was made that they were targeting the ATM machines of several commercial banks.

Detectives said they arrested 37-year old Bhojnarine ‘Sandeep’ Gopaul, a Technician of Coldingen, East Coast Demerara; 26-year old Tulsie Rampersaud, a Welder of Parika, East Bank Essequibo; and 37-year old Akashmati Ramnaraine, a Superbet Cashier of Coldingen, East Bank Demerara. They were all in a Black Fielder Wagon #PAE 364, driven at the time by Bhojnarine Gopaul.

Police said the trio was observed visiting the Giftland Mall’s Citizen Bank ATM machine, where Tulsie Rampersaud came out of the car dressed in a black hoodie and red short pants and went into the ATM outlet, where he spent about 40 seconds and returned to the car. They then left Giftland and went to the Citizen Bank ATM at OMG on Sheriff Street, where Tulsie was observed again exiting the car and entering the ATM outlet, where he spent about 45 seconds, after which he exited and re-entered the car.

At this point, detectives said they intercepted the car and carried out a search, during which four cards were found: one Bank of America Visa Debit Card, one New York State Medicaid Recipient Card, and two blank cards.