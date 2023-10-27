GPHC now providing hip, knee replacements free of cost

Last Updated on Friday, 27 October 2023, 16:31 by Denis Chabrol

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Friday announced a significant enhancement to its medical services by providing free knee and hip replacement surgeries, including revision procedures, free of cost to patients.

The GPHC said following a proactive proposal from the hospital management to the Board of Directors, the decision to remove all charges for these vital procedures was accepted, ensuring that patients can now receive high-quality medical care without the burden of financial constraints.

“We are dedicated to prioritizing the well-being of our patients and ensuring that they have access to the best possible medical treatments,” GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer Robbie Rambarran was quoted as saying in a statement. “This initiative aligns with our mission to serve the public and make healthcare services accessible for everyone,” he added.

The hospital said previously, there was a subsidized cost associated with Knee and Hip Replacement surgeries at GPHC, and revisions were not available within the hospital’s services.

“This decision reflects GPHC’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services to the public. By offering these procedures free of charge, the hospital aims to improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from knee and hip joint morbidity, enabling them to lead active and pain-free lives,” the hospital said.

Last year, according to Mr Rambarran, the GPHC performed 120 hip and knee replacements, a number with assistance from the surgical mission, ‘Operation Walk’. He said the mission is due to return in another two weeks to perform 60 surgeries.