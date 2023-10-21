Suspected Venezuelans held with guns, drugs

Last Updated on Saturday, 21 October 2023, 10:06 by Denis Chabrol

Three Spanish-speaking men, believed to be Venezuelans, were arrested for being in possession of several guns, ammunition and narcotics late Friday in a Guyanese man’s house at Arakaka, North West District, police said.

The police force said the Guyanese man, Reny ‘Pony Tail’ Melville, fled the scene. Those arrested were identified by police as Eliyer Vera Venez, Romel Masim, and Jiminez Rojas.

Police said they seized a Glock 19 pistol, with a tampered serial number, with six matching rounds of ammunition and two Beretta 92 A1 pistols with magazines — one with twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition and the other with seven 9mm rounds of ammunition that were all in a haversack under a bed. The guns and ammunition were found in a haversack. The team of policemen, who searched Melville’s home, alleged that they also found 66.4 grams of cocaine and 64.7 grams of marijuana in a bulky plastic bag on a wooden table.