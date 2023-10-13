Court dismisses charges against PNC supporters in Lethem

Last Updated on Friday, 13 October 2023, 18:42 by Denis Chabrol

Two members of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), who resisted the eviction and demolition of a building housing their party’s office in Lethem, had charges against them dismissed because the prosecution could prove that the building was in possession of the State.

Their Attorney-at-Law, Darren Wade, who is also a PNCR member, described the charges as “politically motivated” against Carl Parker and Godfrey Williams.

He called the decision a “significant legal victory” concerning the charges of damage to government properties and threatening behaviour as well as trespass at night against Williams. He said the charges of damage to government properties” and threatening behaviour were dismissed a few weeks ago by the same court and the charge of trespass at night was dismissed on October 13.

“The court’s scrutiny revealed that the State failed to provide evidence of its possession of a purported government property R#7, while it was established that the PNC (People’s National Congress), the political party to which my clients are affiliated, occupied the property.

Consequently, the charge of trespass at night against Godfrey Williams was rightfully dismissed, as no proof was presented to support unauthorised entry. Hence, the State failed to establish a case,” Mr Wade said.

Mr Wade said the court underscored that during cross-examination, Police Inspector Kemron Alfred not only acknowledged his knowledge of the property’s occupant, the PNC, but also disclosed an important detail.

Mr Wade said Inspector Alfred confirmed that he had sought permission from him and General Secretary Dawn Hasting before entering the compound in April 2023. “This revelation, among others, further bolstered the case for dismissing the charges,” the lawyer added.