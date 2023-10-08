Group structure key to PNCR winning next general election- Norton

Last Updated on Sunday, 8 October 2023, 15:55 by Denis Chabrol

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) would have to concretise its group structure across Guyana if it is to stand a good chance of winning the 2025 general and regional elections, according to party leader Aubrey Norton.

“There are somethings in the party that we need to change. What made the People’s National Congress strong over the years is its party group units on the ground. We have to return our party group structure,” he said at the PNCR’s 66th anniversary flag raising ceremony held at its headquarters, Congress Place, Sophia.

Under his leadership, he claimed successes such as victory in the June 2023 local government elections, re-engagement and influence of the international community and returning the PNCR to the field. The PNCR-controlled A Partnership for National Unity, however, lost several seats in its traditional strongholds of Georgetown and New Amsterdam.

He stressed that the group structure is “critical”. “It is that structure that will ensure you win the next elections,” he said. He cited the need for the establishment of viable party groups rather than simply boasting about a large number of members. . “We must work towards having active party groups in all communities,” he added.

The PNCR Leader noted that a number of party members did not like the party group system. “There are those who are not comfortable with a group structure because it allows for easy manipulation when there isn’t,” he said.

Multiple sources have indicated that the total number party groups would be known at the next General Council where regional representatives will report on the status of the party’s work in the 10 administrative regions.