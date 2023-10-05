Forgery case against purchaser of C-Island Hotel dismissed

Last Updated on Thursday, 5 October 2023, 10:23 by Denis Chabrol

A case of forgery of agreement of sale for the GY$50 million purchase of a hotel in Georgetown has been dismissed because of inconsistent evidence by police fingerprint experts.

Police had alleged that Marlus Hendricks, the purchaser of C-Island Hotel, High and Princes Street, Georgetown forged the signature of the then owner, Antoine Charles on the Agreement of Sale July 17, 2019. Charles died in March 2020.

Georgetown Magistrate Rhondel Weever said after examining the evidence of fingerprint evidence, the Court could not rule in favour of the accusation. “Given the difference in the number of specimens used for comparison, the type of methods used and the difference in opinions proffered by the three handwriting experts after examination of the documents; this Court is certainly in doubt. And for the Court to be placed in doubt simply means that the Prosecution had not proven beyond reasonable doubt that the questioned signature is not that of Antoine Charles,” Mr Weever.

Mr Hendricks was represented by Att0rney-at-Law Clevaughn Humphrey

High Court Judge, Sandra Kurtzious ruled in June, 2023 that ‘C Island Hotel’ was legally sold for GY$50 million after a majority of fingerprint experts testified that the then owner’s signature on the sufficiently crafted agreement of sale was not forged, paving the way for the transport to be passed to the new owner.

Estate administrator and Antoine Charles’ son Royan Charles has since appealed the High Court decision. Mr Humphrey said an application for a stay of Justice Kurtzious’ order was filed and is to be heard later October.

The fingerprint experts examined the Agreement of Sale and Purchase dated 17th July, 2019; one Guyana Identification Card in favour of Antoine Charles; two St. Lucia Passport in favour of Antoine Charles, one last will and testament of Antoine Charles dated 13th August, 2015; an Intoxicating License Application two applications for change of address form and one medical bill.