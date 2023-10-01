Guide to Guyana’s Local Content Act is first in series of business sector publications

Last Updated on Sunday, 1 October 2023, 11:51 by Denis Chabrol

The first of several books on navigating the rules of business in Guyana is now on the market and seeks to simplify how the local content process works for both suppliers and procurers, according to author and Attorney-at-Law Brenden Glasford.

Titled “Guide to Guyana’s Local Act”, the book is part of the “Guide to Guyana” series and is published by Zenith Inc; a business support company.

Mr Glasford said he was motivated to start the series with a focus on local content based on frequent enquiries by foreign clients. “It was really because everybody who is thinking of setting up operations in Guyana is looking to take advantage of some opportunity in the oil and gas sector and right now because of the legislative requirements for local content, that is the first thing those foreign investors will ask,” he told Demerara Waves Online News.

Asked why should people read “Guide to Guyana’s Local Content Act” rather than go directly to the law, he said the book focusses on the law in “a thematic way”. “I don’t stick to how the Act deals with it,” based on the segmented interests for Guyanese, foreign investors, joint ventures, suppliers and procurers. “Everything is in plain terms. It has something for both sides- the people procuring and the people who are supplying,” he said.

Already available as a Kindle Edition here on Amazon ( https://a.co/d/48m3wSR ) , the book shows the relationship between the Local Content Act and the guidelines and is a must-read for anyone who wants to obtain a Local Content Certificate as well as anyone who wants to understand what the opportunities are.

With the likelihood of amendments to the legislation and the list of eligible local content activities, Mr Glasford is already thinking about a second edition.

The Guide to Guyana series will be available digitally and hard copy and will focus on key legal and business-related information.

Zenith Inc; which can be contacted at [email protected] or phone/WhatsApp: +592 648 1095, also provides a range of legal and business support services to the businesses generally and also in the oil and gas sector. The company is certified as a Local Content provider.