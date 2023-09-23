President of Islamic Development Bank to visit Guyana

Last Updated on Saturday, 23 September 2023, 9:05 by Denis Chabrol

The President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, is set to embark on a historic visit to two Latin American nations: Guyana and Suriname, the bank announced.

These missions are scheduled for September 24th to 26th, 2023, and September 27th to 29th, 2023, respectively.

“The decision to visit Latin American countries follows the conclusion of the UN General Assembly, during which crucial development issues related to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were addressed,” the bank said.

Dr. Al Jasser’s itinerary in these Latin American countries will encompass visits to projects that hold significant promise for advancing the SDGs. In the initial phase of the mission, he will engage in high-level discussions with the officials of the Government of Guyana, coupled with on-site inspections of pivotal development projects.

The second phase of the mission will bring Dr. Al Jasser to the Republic of Suriname, where he will hold discussions with top government officials and other influential policy makers.

One of the highlights of this visit will be Dr. Al Jasser’s participation in the inauguration of a crucial School Campus within the STES Project in Suriname.

The IsDB President’s visit underscores the Bank’s unwavering commitment to supporting the socio-economic development of Latin American countries.