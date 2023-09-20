Guyana will defend its sovereignty, Pres Ali tells UN General Assembly

Last Updated on Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 13:00 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday vowed to defend its territorial sovereignty in the face of fresh threats by Venezuela after several companies bid to explore for oil in a number of offshore blocks.

“Guyana will spared no effort in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said in his address to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Guyana has historically relied on aggressive diplomacy as its main line of defence in protecting its territory against aggressive neighbours. Under the umbrella of the Caribbean Regional Security System (RSS), the United States-led recent annual “Exercise Tradewinds” have been examining a range of threats to Guyana’s oil sector whose major player is American supermajor, ExxonMobil.

Briefing world leaders there, he recalled that it was only one day before on Tuesday that Venezuela dispatched “very threatening message” through a communique that attacks Guyana for inviting bids for certain oil blocks in its sovereign waters.

While he expressed confidence that the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, would reaffirm the 1899 Arbitral Tribunal Award as the full and final settlement of the land boundary with Venezuela, the Guyanese leader said Caracas’ latest sabre rattling amounted to a “threat to regional and international peace and security as well as Guyana’s investment partners.”

“We demand that Venezuela honours its obligation under the charter to pursue only peaceful means to settle any disputes it may have with Guyana, including adjudication before the International Court of Justice. Allowing the court to decide would ensure a resolution that is peaceful, equitable, and in accordance with international law,” he said.

Dr Ali thanked every member of the international community that has continued to support Guyana’s effort to prefer to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Tangentially, the Guyanese leader touched on the war against Ukraine in the context of the protection of territorial integrity.”The Russian invasion must end greater diplomatic efforts must be made to bring an end to this war,” he said.

The Guyana government, opposition coalition of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change and the Secretary General of the Organisation of American States, Luis Almagro have all rejected Venezuela’s latest threats against Guyana.

President Ali, according to government, is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with other leaders and top officials of international organisations about Venezuela’s position. Caracas has told the investors that Venezuela would not honour any agreement with any third parties and that Guyana and Venezuela should first reach agreement on bids for offshore oil blocks.