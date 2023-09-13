Thieves tie guard, cart off cash from Region 6 Council office

Last Updated on Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 9:58 by Denis Chabrol

Thieves early Wednesday morning tied up one of three security guards at the Region 6 Democratic Council (RDC) office, entered the building and stole and undisclosed sum of cash.

Police recovered rolls of duct tape and hack saw blades in a bag at the crime scene.

The incident occurred at about 3:10 Wednesday at the RDC office, Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam.

Police said checks were made on the RDC building, and two windows to the Accounts Department on the southern side were seen open.

“Entry was seen to a door to the southern side of the building, where access was gained into the building and inside a room where an undisclosed amount of cash was kept. The room had an access door with reinforced internal grill works which were broken off, and the undisclosed amount of cash was reported missing. Investigators spoke to the RDC Chairman and staff members, and useful information was received,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Suresh Sooknanan,60, Security Guard, told investigators that he was on duty at a guard hut at the RDC office on the eastern side of the compound. Three other security guards were on duty at other locations within the compound, police said.

According to police, Sooknanan said about four unidentifiable men came into the compound from the eastern fence and dealt him one lash to his forehead with an object, causing him to receive injuries. The men also tied his hands behind his back, duct-taped his mouth, and left him in the hut. Police said nothing was stolen from him.

The guard said he made his way to the front, where he informed the three other security guards about what transpired, and they untied him and reported the matter.

The security guard was escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital to seek medical attention. Several security cameras around the building will be viewed as investigations continue.