Fire destroys White Boy’s Auto Spares bond

Last Updated on Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 14:49 by Denis Chabrol

Fire early Wednesday morning destroyed White Boy's Auto Spares and Accessories bond at Annandale, East Coast Demerara, the Guyana Fire Service said.

Firefighters were yet to determine the cause of the fire that erupted at about 12:11 AM at Lots 446-447 Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

“As a result of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed,” the fire service said. The structure was a two-storey concrete building that was owned by 42-year-old Mohammed Alli.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.