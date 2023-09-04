Suspects in Lusignan Supermarket robbery charged

Last Updated on Monday, 4 September 2023, 15:57 by Denis Chabrol

Two men, who allegedly robbed a supermarket at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara were Monday arraigned on a charge of robbery under arms and were granted bail, police said.

The accused are 26-year old Jamal Seymour, a carpenter of Lot 176 Campbell and Sussex Street, Albouystown, Georgetown and 29-year old Ryan Goodluck, a vendor of Lot 928 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

Police accused the men committing an armed robbery of a Chinese-owned supermarket at Lusignan last week. They were arrested on Augist 30, 2023.

Seymour and Goodluck pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool.

They were each granted GY$150,000 bail and postponed the case until November 6, 2023 for report.

The Prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds of the seriousness and prevalence of the offence, that the two accused do not live on the East Coast Demerara or have any social activities or ties here, that there was video evidence and confession evidence, and that the accused were previously charged with a matter pending at Sparendaam Magistrate Court.

Police said the Magistrate told the Prosecutor that those were not enough grounds and granted bail to the two accused.