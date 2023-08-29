Former UK Prime Minister appeals for financing, “practical solutions” at COP 28

Last Updated on Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 20:25 by Denis Chabrol

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair on Tuesday urged Developed Nations at the next United Nations Climate Change Conference to inject large amounts of financing to shift from fossil fuels to cleaner energy by poorer nations.

“I hope that this COP (Conference of the Parties) comes up with a significant and improved framework whereby the Developed world realises its job is to help that process of financing the energy transition in the Developing world,” he said.

Looking ahead to 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP) to be held from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, he appeared to be fatigued by pledges and promises at climate change events. Originally, he said Western Nations such as the United States, Europe and other Developed Nations have “created” the climate crisis, but in future as Developing Nations such as India, China and other Southeast Asian nations grow by 2030, the combined emissions of the US and Europe would be 20 percent while those from China and Southeast Asia would be almost 70 percent. Turning his attention to Guyana, he said this Developing Nation has a task of earning revenues from oil and gas while protecting the environment. “This is why Guyana is such an interesting country because you are going to have to develop. You will have the capacity to develop with the oil and gas industry but at the same time you want to be responsible stewards of the environment so you, in a way here, personify the dilemma that the world has,” he said.

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali noted that the 33-nation Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) has a financing gap of $2.3 trillion of investment to achieve essential sustainable development goals by 2030. “No one knows where that money is coming from. That is the development challenge,” he said. He supported the International Monetary Fund’s recommendation that the carbon credit price be increased from less than $7 per tonne to $70 per tonne.

Mr Blair said the time has come for an end to commitments to, for instance, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in research and development to find new and “practical, intelligent” solutions to climate change, and demand and supply in areas such as nuclear fusion.”This is the moment when you’ve got to move out pledges and promises to practical action because this is only going to be able to solve the problem,” he said.