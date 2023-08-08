Three Essequibo Coast residents die in East Bank Demerara accident

Last Updated on Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 7:54 by Denis Chabrol

Three persons from Charity, Essequibo Coast died Monday night in accident on the Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara when the car they were travelling in allegedly made a ‘U’ turn from the eastern lane to the western lane and collided with a lorry that was heading north, police said.

Those who perished in the mishap are Eric Christopher Thomas,60, Annette Williams, 56, and Lynette Chappelle. Two children, ages 7 and 13, and the car driver, Stanley La Cruz,57, of Mon Repos Pasture, were treated for minor injuries

Police said breathalyser tests that were conducted on La Cruz and lorry driver, 21-year old Tyrese Bess did not find any trace of alcohol. They have been taken into custody pending further investigations.

“One eyewitness came forward and gave a statement,” police said.

The lorry, GYY 9560, is owned by Dexter Bess of Nelson Street Mocha, East Bank Demerara, and the car, PPP 3034, is owned by La Cruz.

Police indicated that almost immediately after the accident Thomas and Williams died at the scene and Chappelle died while receiving treatment at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, East Bank Demerara.

The scene was visited by Inspector Ramdas, Sergeant Muhammad and other ranks at about 9:20 PM statement and measurements were taken.