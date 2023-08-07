Dharamlall’s replacement soon – Ali

Last Updated on Monday, 7 August 2023, 12:08 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Monday said a new Local Government Minister would”very soon” be appointed to replace Mr Nigel Dharamlall who resigned amid a rape allegation by a 16-year old schoolgirl.

He made the announcement in remarks after the swearing in of Mayors and Deputy Mayors who were elected at the June 12 Local Government Elections.

He later reiterated to reporters that the appointment would be made “very soon”, when pressed for a time-frame.

Asked whether Mr Dharamlall would be appointed to any government position,he said that has not been considered “at this time.”

“Right now, we are dealing with, as I said, the appointment of the responsibility for Local Government and that has not come to government at this time,” he said.

For the time being, Junior Minister of Local Government Anand Persaud is responsible for the entire ministry.

On whether Mr Dharamlall would be appointed to a non-ministerial position, he restated “that has not come to government at this time…at this time,” he said.

Through Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes, Mr Dharamlall had denied all allegations. After days of an investigation, the complainant eventually told police that she did not want to proceed further with the matter. The Director of Public Prosecutions then advised to police nor to pursue the case further.