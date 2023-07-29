Internet Radio

GY$5.5 million grabbed from Corentyne businessman

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Business, Crime, News Saturday, 29 July 2023, 10:09 0

Last Updated on Saturday, 29 July 2023, 10:09 by Denis Chabrol

A businessman was allegedly robbed of GY$5.5 million at gunpoint shortly after he arrived outside his home at Belvedere North, Corentyne, Berbice, police said Saturday.

The incident allegedly occurred on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at about 5:45 PM when the two bandits pounced on him and snatched a bag that was on his Canter truck seat and fled on a red and white XR motorcycle.

The 44-year old self-employed businessman said one of the men pointed the handgun at him while “demanding that he hand over the bag.

Stand-alone Airport Delay Map

Find us on Facebook

Archives

July 2023
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2023 | Website developed by GxMedia.