Nurse, husband charged with GY$76.9 million worth of raw gold

Last Updated on Monday, 24 July 2023, 20:17 by Denis Chabrol

A bus driver and his wife, who is a nurse, were Monday charged with stealing 208 ounces of raw gold and were each granted GY$1.5 million, police said.

Those charged with the offence of simple larceny of the gold valued GY$76,960,000 were bus driver 25-year old Rohan Mangal and nurse 22-year old Anjali Singh-Mangal of of 69 Delph Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

Police said when the charge was read to them by Magistrate Leron Daly, they pleaded not guilty. They were granted bail and and were ordered to return to court on August 14, 2023 for a report on the status of the investigation.

According to investigators, the raw gold was allegedly stolen by the duo between January 9, 2022 and July 19, 2023 at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

The gold is said to be the property of Deepak Persaud.