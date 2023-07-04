BREAKING: Dharamlall resigns; pledges to remain with PPP

Last Updated on Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 22:06 by Denis Chabrol

Hours after Guyana’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised police to drop a rape case against Local Government Minister Nigel Dharamlall, President Irfaan Ali announced that the accused has decided to resign as a minister and a parliamentarian.

“Now that we have received the advice of the DPP, the Minister has asked to resign as Member of Cabinet and Member of Parliament and I’ve accepted that resignation,” the President said in a statement from the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago where he is attending the 45th regular summit of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders.

Dr Ali said Mr Dharamlall has promised to remain a member of the governing party and support the administration. “Nigel Dharamlall has committed to me that he will continue to support and be a member of the People’s Progressive Party and also be supportive of the government.”

The Police Force earlier Tuesday said the Director of Public Prosecutions , Shalimar Hack advised that the 16-year old complainant said she wanted no further action in a statement that was taken by a forensic interviewer in the presence of a parent, a Child Care officer and a Police officer and that such statement was free and voluntary. Police said in light of that, the DPP

concluded that in the absence of the victim’s complaint, there is no legal provision for the Police to proceed with the matter

Dr Ali said, Mr Dharamlall has advised that he will “tender his resignation as the interest of the government is important to him and he will not want anyone to bring the government into disrepute.” The Guyanese leader related that he “has also advised that these allegations have affected him personally and as such, he has offered to resign as minister and as a Member of Parliament.”

The President recalled informing Guyanese that he would allow the system to work and so government allowed an independent investigation by the minister proceeding on leave.

The Police did their investigation and also all the other agencies, including the DPP.

The opposition A Partnership for National Unity, Working People’s Alliance, The Citizenship Initiative, and Alliance For Change as well as the Guyana Trades Union Congress, Guyana Human Rights Association, Amerindian People’s Association, Red Thread and a number of Indigenous Amerindian activists had called for Mr Dharamlall to resign or be sacked.