Three perish in Charlestown fire

Last Updated on Friday, 30 June 2023, 8:05 by Denis Chabrol

Three persons were burnt to death in a fire on Drysdale Street, Georgetown, Fire Chief Gregory Wickham said.

Authorities said the fire began around 7 AM and quickly engulfed the house.

Mr Wickham said fire fighters subsequently retrieved the bodies of an adult and two children.

Their ages and identities were not immediately available.

This is a developing story…