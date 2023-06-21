Venezuelan woman faces nine counts of people trafficking

Last Updated on Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 13:27 by Denis Chabrol

A Venezuelan woman, who has been convicted and jailed for operating a brothel, is now facing nine charges of Trafficking In Persons from her homeland, police said in a statement.

The woman has been identified as Mayelin Cordova,51, of Byderabo Road, Bartica, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). Police said the woman would be charged based on advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Police accused of her trafficking Venezuelan females to Guyana. “Cordova between 15th March, 2023 and 30th April, 2023 trafficked nine Venezuelan females from Venezuela to Guyana and exploited them between Crusher Hill and Barakat Backdam, Cuyuni Mazaruni River, Region 7,” police said. Details of the exploitation were not provided by authorities.

The victims reported the matter to the Guyana Police Force, and members of the Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters conducted an investigation.

Cordova is serving six months imprisonment for operating a brothel.

The Guyana Police Force says its Trafficking In Persons Unit, in efforts to combat Trafficking in Persons, will continue to work with other stakeholders to conduct intelligence-led operations, spot inspections, awareness, and training in every region of Guyana.

A Guyanese pilot and businessman was recently charged with trafficking in persons and placed on court bail.

Guyana remains at tier one of the United States rating for trafficking in persons on the basis that it has met the minimum standards to combat the scourge.